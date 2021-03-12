Northern Trust Corp Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,718,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,909,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Pfizer worth $2,455,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 194,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

