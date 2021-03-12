Northern Trust Corp Has $2.77 Billion Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151,221 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of salesforce.com worth $2,765,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $441,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 59,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average is $238.62. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.