Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252,667 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.6% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of PayPal worth $3,151,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 587.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $247.20. 180,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

