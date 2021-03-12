Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,019,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,856,281 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Intel worth $2,641,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,368 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 180,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 167,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 737,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

