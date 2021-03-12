Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,416,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of QUALCOMM worth $2,348,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 318,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $137.68. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

