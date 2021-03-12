Northern Trust Corp Sells 138,530 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.43% of Accenture worth $2,454,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.32 and its 200-day moving average is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.