Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,289 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Target worth $1,171,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,620. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

