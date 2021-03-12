Northern Trust Corp Sells 542,241 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,074,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of Walmart worth $2,317,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,642,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

