Northern Trust Corp Sells 665,592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,729,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665,592 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of The Walt Disney worth $4,299,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $197.61. 208,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

