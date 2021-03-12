Northern Trust Corp Sells 869,221 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,871,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,221 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,688,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 930,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 147,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

