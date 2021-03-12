Northern Trust Corp Sells 95,095 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Broadcom worth $2,070,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.56. 34,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,868. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

