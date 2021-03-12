Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

