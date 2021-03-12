Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 13,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,608. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

