Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.72. 32,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

