NuBits (USNBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $430.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $430.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

