Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.74 billion and the highest is $7.56 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $24.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $27.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $25.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of NUE opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $68.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

