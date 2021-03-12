Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading 8% Higher

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.16. 341,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 405,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $324,127 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

