NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 485,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant.

