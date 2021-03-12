NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NLBS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 485,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About NutraLife BioSciences
