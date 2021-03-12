Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

NYSE:NYV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.