Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

