ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBSV stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

