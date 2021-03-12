Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 451,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

