OceanEx Token (OCE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $338,766.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $338,766.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.