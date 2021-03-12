ODUWA (OWC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $10,793.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,258.66 or 0.99657623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

