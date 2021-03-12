Offshift Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00007458 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $2,243.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,326.97 or 1.00089378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.