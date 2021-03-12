Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $221.16 and last traded at $227.00. Approximately 2,584,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,642,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.21.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

