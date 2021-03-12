Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $227.14. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

