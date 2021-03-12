Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.52

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $22.02. Olympus shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 12,428 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

