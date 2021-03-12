Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%.

Shares of ONTX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 185,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,309,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTX. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

