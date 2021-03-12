Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $7.46. 52,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,578. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

