OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 10.1%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 386,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 346,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.
About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
