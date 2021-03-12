Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of -120.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

