Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,602 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

