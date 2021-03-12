Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,867 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.