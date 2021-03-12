Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,225 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

