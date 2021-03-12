Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,460 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

