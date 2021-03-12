Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,758 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Express by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in American Express by 23.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.