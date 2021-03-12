Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,607 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.57 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.73, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

