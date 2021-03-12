Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,353 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 88.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $228.14 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

