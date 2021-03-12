Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,622 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,735,000 after buying an additional 211,730 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

NYSE:SUI opened at $143.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $161.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

