Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

