Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.11. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

