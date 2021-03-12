Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,431 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Ossiam increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

