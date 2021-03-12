Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,532 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Qurate Retail worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

