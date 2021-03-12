Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 768 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

