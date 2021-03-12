Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average of $202.01. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

