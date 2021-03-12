Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $75,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

