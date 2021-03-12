Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $94,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

SWKS stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.78. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

