Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pluralsight worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.