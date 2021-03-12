Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 2,310,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

